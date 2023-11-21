Adom FM’s radio disc jockey and producer, Papa Bills, has been nominated for the prestigious Highlife DJ of the Year award at the upcoming 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on November 25 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards aim to recognize and honour the dedication and contributions of radio and mobile DJs to the development of Ghana’s entertainment sector.

Papa Bills, a veteran in the industry with a career spanning two decades, has been a prominent figure, acclaimed for his inventive style and impactful radio presentation.

Competing against other popular DJs like Abacious, Professor Wise, Oyokodehyie Kofi, DJ King, and Mickey Darling, Papa Bills is confident he will win the coveted title.

Despite the stiff competition, the renowned producer believes his efforts throughout the year will earn him two or more trophies at this year’s awards.

This nomination follows Papa Bills’ impressive track record, having secured the Record Promoter of the Year award in 2021 and the Highlife DJ of the Year award in 2022.

Colleagues and industry insiders are already predicting another win for Papa Bills this year, citing his continued inventiveness and distinctive radio presenting style.

Papa Bills, born Bills Gborgli, has been a key contributor to the success of Adom FM, where he produces the drive-time ‘Ofie Kwanso’ and hosts Friday night party on radio, ‘Efiada Mbosuo.’

His influence extends beyond the airwaves, as he has directed major annual events for Adom FM, including the Kwahu Easter festivities.

With an illustrious career at Multimedia Ghana Limited since 2005, Papa Bills has become a respected figure in the radio industry, known for his musical choices and engaging jingles.

He produces popular programmes such as ‘Efiada Mbosuo’ (Fridays 7:00 pm – 12:00 am), ‘Memenda Sookoo’ (Saturdays 8:00 am – 12:00 pm), and ‘Tuo Time’ (Sundays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm) have solidified his status as one of the nation’s most celebrated radio hosts.

Beyond his on-air contributions, Papa Bills has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of emerging radio DJs, who are now making a significant impact in the local music industry.

As anticipation builds up for the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, fans eagerly await the outcome.

They are hoping Papa Bills will add another accolade to his impressive collection.

