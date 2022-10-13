Ghana’s astute disc jockey and record promoter, Bills Gborgli, popularly known as Papa Bills, has been nominated for this year’s Ghana DJ Awards 2022.

The Adom FM producer has been nominated for the Highlife DJ of the Year and Record Promoter of the Year categories respectively.

With regards to the Highlife DJ of the Year, Papa Bills faces tough competition from Peace FM’s Mickey Darling, DJ Abeycious of Pure FM, Pluzz FM’s Professor Wise, Oyokodehyie Kofi of Accra FM, and Radio One’s DJ King.

The Record Promoter of the Year category has DJ Ganj, Mr Shark, DJ Slim, DJ Bridash, DJ Phletch and Papa Bills.

Papa Bills was adjudged Gospel DJ of the Year and the Best Music Promoter at the Ghana DJ Awards in 2020 and 2021 for his hard work on Ghana’s airwaves.

The renowned DJ also produces Adom FM prime shows such as the popular Drive Time Ofie Kwanso, Kasahari Level, Efiada Mbosuo, Memeneda Sokoo, Tuo Time and even Hitz FM’s highlife bliss.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Republic, have announced the nominees’ list for the 10th edition of the ceremony.

The event, scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra, will honour nominees across 28 categories.

