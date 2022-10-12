The organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Republic, have announced the nominees’ list for the 10th edition of the ceremony.

The event, scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra, will honour nominees across 28 categories.

DJ Vyrusky leads the nominations with seven nods. They include Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ of The Year, Best DJ – Southern Zone, and two nominations in the Artist DJ of the Year and Mixtape of The Year categories.

DJ Vyrusky also makes history with five consecutive ‘Best DJ of the Year’ nominations as he’s won four in the past.

He is currently the reigning Best DJ of the Year.

DJ Mic Smith takes second place with an impressive 6 nods. DJ Sly, who performed at the 2021 show, got 4 nominations.

Other notable nominations include DJ Coleda, who received a nomination in the ‘Best Scratch DJ of The Year category.

Additionally, Best Discovery of the Year award nominees include DJ Thinking, DJ Amoanic, Wireless DJ, DJ Kezz, DJ 31st and DJ Famous.

Best International DJ is a category that will recognize DJs from around the world who add Ghanaian music to their sets, with nominees from USA, UK, Belgium and for the first time ever, two nominees from The Netherlands.

Find the full list of the nominees below:

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Breezy/Stonebwoy/Mugees – Outside

DJ Sly King/Eddy Kenzo – Piano

DJ Vyrusky/Kuami Eugene/Adina – All Correct

DJ Mic Smith/Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege

DJ Faculty/Netty/Yaw Blvck – H.O.E

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye/King Jerry – Hustler

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Thinking

DJ Amoanic

Wireless DJ

DJ Kezz

DJ 31st

DJ Famous

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Toyor – Turn on deck

DJ Vyrusky – Guinness Bright House

DJ Aroma – Detty Rave

DJ K Crakk – Rapperholic

DJ Sly King – Sege Fest

DJ Mic Smith – DTB Tour

DJ Lord – Go Hard Experience

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Minor – R2Bees

DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew

DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kidi/Kuami Eugene

DJ Justice – Stonebwoy

DJ Aroma – Mr Eazi

DJ Shiwaawa – Adina

DJ Mic Smith – Medikal

DJ MJ – Eno Barony

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Abily

Master Q

DJ Rampage

DJ Coleda

DJ Nastro

DJ Mpesempese

DJ Obonke

DJ Thinking

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Page

DJ Toyor

DJ Adom

DJ Amachi

DJ Tyme

DJ Rampage

DJ Lord

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Master Que – Feedback

DJ Vyrusky – King Kong

DJ Perbi – GWAAN 2022 Mix

DJ Ashmen – Ghana’s Independence Mixtape

DJ Spincho – Best Of Afro Pop

DJ Mic Smith – Micnanimous

DJ Loft – Afrovibes (imullar016)

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Legend

DJ Xpliph

DJ Cobby Rich

DJ Niiyo

DJ Aberga

DJ Successful

HYPEMAN/MC OF THE YEAR

DJ Quest

Mensa Jnr

Berima Sean Bills

Abeiku Sarkcess

MC Nana King

Kojo Manuel

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Lipsy – Breeze 90.9fm

DJ Blavo – Starr 103.5fm

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM

DJ Amoanic – Kingdom+ 101.9fm

DJ Coleda – Y 102.5fm

Ahbie Newness – Revival 99.3fm

MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Abily – Life 94.3fm

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate 106.9fm

DJ Loft – Y 107.9fm

DJ Wobete – Joy 99.7fm

DJ Slim – Radio One

DJ Ikon – Hitz FM

DJ Mingle – Citi FM

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

The Masked DJ

DJ Nyce

Gal Dem DJ

DJ GHBoi

DJ MJ

DJ Ohemaa Woyegyep

DJ Coleda

DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR

Black Sherrif – Kweku the Traveler

Camidoh – Sugarcane (rmx)

Kidi X Tyga – Touch it

Kelvin Boy – Down Flat

Sarkodie – Non-Living Thing

D’Black featuring Gyakie – Sheege

Kuami Eugene – Take Away

DJ Azonto – Fa No Fam

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Floppy – The Cabin

DJ Cantona – 5 Star

DJ Wallpaper – Elite Bar

DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge

DJ ABK – Purple Pub

DJ Tyme – Level 3

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge

DJ Bone – De Element

NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Neizer – Ace Tantra

DJ Aligation – Movenpick

DJ Solo – Club Onyx

DJ Replay – Portions

DJ Millzy – Twist Night Club

DJ KKrack – Twist Night Club

REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Nature Won – Dofopa FM

King Lagazee – Asaase Radio

African Child – Vim FM

Natty Faya – Radio One

DJ Stone – Pluzz FM

Royal DJ Prince – Sungmaale FM

Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe

Black Kobby – 3FM

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Loft

Mr Shark

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Wobete

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Ikon

DJ Slim

DJ Phletch

HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mickey Darling – Peace FM

DJ Abeycious – Pure FM

Professor Wise – Pluzz FM

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

DJ King – Radio One

Papa Bills – Hitz FM

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

K.O.K – Live FM

DJ Skinny – Home Radio

Nana Bonsu – Abusua FM

DJ Ogidi Brown – Nhyira FM7

Kojo Hanson – Peace FM

DJ Phletch – Okay FM

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana

DJ Hercules – UDS, Wa

DJ Zico – UCC

DJ Bone – UDS, Tamale

Kelvin DJ – KNUST

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (Ghanaian)

DJ Abena – Belgium

DJ Zel – UK

DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands

DJ PC – USA

DJ Emsiflybokoe – Netherlands

DJ Akua – USA

Mix Masterberto – USA

DJ Bonsu – USA

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJ Neptune – Nigeria

Ms DSF – Nigeria

DJ 4Korners – Canada

DJames – UK

DJ Obi – Nigeria

DJ Zamani – UK

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

DJ Ganj

Papa Bills

Mr Shark

DJ Slim

DJ Bridash

DJ Phletch

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Spices

DJ Guru

BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Bone

DJ Tobile

DJ Ephya

DJ Emeris

BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

DJ Floppy

DJ Aroma

Mr Kaxtro

Mr X

DJ Quest

DJ Slim

BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Mic Smith

DJ MJ

DJ Faculty

DJ Sly King

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Cyril

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Faculty

DJ Sly King

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Mic Smith

DJ MJ

DJ Aroma

