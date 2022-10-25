Disk Jockey, Kwabena Koduah, popularly known as DJ Ikon, has been nominated in two categories at the 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards organized by Merqury Republic.

He earned spots in the Male Radio DJ of the year and Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ of the year categories, respectfully.

Meanwhile, DJ Ikon faces fierce competition from other giants such as Joy FM’s DJ Wobete, Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, as well as Y FM’s DJ Loft in the Male Radio DJ of the year.

He again battles for supremacy with heavyweights such as DJ Vyrusky, DJ Phletch, and a number of other superb disk jockeys in the Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ category.

DJ Ikon, the official DJ for Cruise Control and The Mix tape Show on Hitz FM, is hoping to grab his first award and is very optimistic that he will emerge winner in the categories he has been nominated for.

His disc jockeying style is second to none, and he has the ability to wow patrons on radio as well as any social gathering he is billed to perform.

He also happens to be the official DJ for award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole.

Meanwhile, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival, have released the first set of performers to mount the big stage on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower.

Rocking the big stage on November 5, at the Silver Star Tower, will be Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Obaaba Christy, Keche, Andy Dosty, DJ Aroma, DJ Azonto and AK Songstress.

Over the past 10 years, the Ghana DJ Awards night has been graced with performances from a tall list of acts such as Medikal, DJ Vyrusky, Andy Dosty, DJ Switch, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, Captain Planet, Patapaa, Adina, D-Black, Flowking Stone, Mr Drew, Kwabena Kwabena amongst others.

On Saturday, October 15, as part of the Ghana DJ Awards Festival, Merqury Republic organized the 3rd edition of the Ghana DJ Clinic, an educational curation designed to educate, empower and foster meaningful relationships amongst incoming and professional DJs alongside other creatives.

