A groom, whose identity is not immediately known, disrupted his own wedding after uncovering his wife’s dangerous secret.

The distraught groom went haywire after the bride confessed to being a mother-of-four shortly before their nuptials.

A video currently in circulation captured the moment the bride went on her knees to plead profusely amid tears while the groom paid deaf ears to her.

She was heard screaming “I am finished”, when the groom announced his decision to call of their intended marriage.

All efforts by guest to calm them down and prevet further embarrassment proved futile.

“Four years, and she just dey tell me! she just dey tell me, she said she has four kids. She’s just telling me!”, the groom retorted.

Click to watch video