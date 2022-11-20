A groom, whose identity is not immediately known, went berserk during his wedding after discovering his bride is a mother-of-two.

The distraught groom who could not fathom how his lover hid such a big news from him cancelled the wedding last minute.

In a trending video, he could be seen lamenting before the bride and some other guests who were pleading with him to rescind his decision.

“There is nothing you can tell me. You can’t convince me, we are ending it here,” he charged as he proceeded to take off his shoes and walk away.

According to him, he trusted his lover for which he feels betrayed she hid not one, but two children from him.

The bride broke into uncontrollable tears when the groom revealed he would be visiting her family to take back his bride price.

