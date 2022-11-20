Gospel musician Empress Gifty has eulogised her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye on the occasion of his 53rd birthday.

Three years down and infinity more to go, Empress Gifty and her husband are waxing strong.

She penned an epistle on her social media platforms on how much she loves her husband and she is grateful having him in her life.

To her, her politician husband is every woman’s dreams, adding that he makes marriage enjoyable and so simple.

She described him as her joy, her happiness, and above all her friend.

Empress Gifty accompanied the message with a photo of them all loved up amid smiles as they pose for the camera.

Her fans have saluted her for not making the controversies surrounding their marriage to steal her joy and urged her to be an example for her fellow married women.