High-flying artiste Black Sherif bagged another bragging right last night when scores of revelers trooped inside the Koko Theatre in London for his concert.

‘Blacko’ chose London for his first-ever headline show and the crowd repaid him with a sold out debut, and the greatest response ever.

Black Sherif’s debut headline show saw him give a sterling performance of songs off his latest album ‘The Villian I Never Was’.

The 2021 VGMA New Artiste of the Year pulled a surprise for his fans when he introduced the three-time Grammy awards nominee for the World Album Category, Burna Boy who he performed his Second Sermon remix with.

Also, Blacko shared his stage with Victony and Darkoo, causing the crowd to roar in excitment.

Foreigners who were on their feet all night could be heard singing his lyrics word for word amid chanting and dancing.

Following Blacko’s headline performance last night, Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and videos from Black Sherif’s performance.

Watch videos below:

🇬🇭Happening now: 🥹This is a really surreal time. Who would have thought the dreamer from Konongo would preach to the people in London 🇬🇧 on his own terms! I give you Black Sherif @blacksherif_’s opening as seen at Koko in UK right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jJPccRwpUz — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) November 18, 2022

Black Sherif and Darkoo performing Always 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BlackoLiveInKoKo pic.twitter.com/heZwukZwhj — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) November 18, 2022