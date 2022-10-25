Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Sika Osei, has stunned fans and colleagues with her latest photos on social media.

The visuals were to mark her first marriage anniversary with her husband, Sele Douglas.

The duo tied the knot in a colourful and glamorous ceremony on October 23, 2021.

Mrs Douglas took to her Instagram page to post the photos as she prays for God’s blessings on the marriage in the years ahead.

She wrote: ❤️ 1 year Down….Forever to go! #sesilove2021.

The post has attracted congratulatory messages and prayers for the couple.