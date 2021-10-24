Ghanaian actress, presenter, and voice-over artiste, Sika Osei, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, held her white wedding.

This comes on the back of her plush traditional marriage with her handsome fiance on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Videos from the colourful ceremony dubbed SesiLove21 have popped up online, showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

In some of the videos, which have been sighted on Instagram, madam Osei was captured with her bridesmaid as they glam up for the ceremony.

Another showed her entry into the auditorium where the ceremony was being held as family and friends present to share in her joy cheer on in awe.

Other videos also captured the couple in adorable moments as they admire and profess their love for each other.

The eye-catching videos have welcomed congratulatory messages for the couple.