Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host, Sika Osei Douglas has shared beautiful pictures of her family to mark her mother’s birthday.

The actress posted on her Instagram page three breathtaking photos, the first capturing the actress, her mom and her sister.

The next slide captured the actress with her mother while the third slide her beautiful mom.

The three were beautifully adorned in purple fabrics.

The 75-year-old birthday woman was also looking marvelous in her purple kente with pink and yellow stripes.

Sika posted the pictures with a lovely birthday appreciation of her mother.

“Happy Birthday to the woman who birthed me, prays and supports me and who continues to be the blueprint of what an amazing mother should be. God bless you mummy! Love you 😍 #75andKillingIt ” she captioned.