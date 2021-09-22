Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Sika Osei, has stunned fans and colleagues with a photo of her lover following the latter’s proposal.

The photo captures the lovebirds in an intimate pose, depicting how much they are fond of each other.

Miss Osei took to her Instagram page to post a photo of them dressed in black and grey outfits.

She captioned the photo which has since got fans talking with the words: I said yes and attached a ring emoji.

Her post has triggered massive reactions amid congratulatory messages from colleague industry players.

