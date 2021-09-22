The provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) indicate that there are more females in the Volta Region than in the 15 other regions.

Ghana continues to have more females than males according to the census.

The female population is now 50.7 percent of the total population with 49.3 percent being males.

However, in terms of regional distribution, the males and females vary significantly across the 16 administrative regions.

Although at the national level, there is a percentage change of 1.4 percent between females and males with females being higher than males, there is a variation across the 16 regions.

Specifically, the Volta Region has the highest number of females relative to males.

In the Western North Region, there are however more males than females with a percentage difference of 2.5 percent.

The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Anim made this known Wednesday morning (September 22).

He was speaking at a press briefing on the provisional results of the 2021 PHC

The total number of Ghanaians in the country is now 30.8 million according to provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

From 6.7 million persons in 1960, the population has increased to 30.8 million persons in Ghana in 2021.

From the provisional results from the 2021 PHC, Ghana’s population has increased from 24.7million in 2010 to 30.8milion.

