You may not be familiar with the term, but most women have experienced a queef at least once in their lives.

For most of us, queefing is a normal, albeit annoying, bodily function. It’s nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about and a very common thing that most women experience. If you queef during a sexual encounter, you could try acknowledging the queef instead of pretending it didn’t happen.

What is vaginal gas?

Also referred to as vaginal flatulence or vaginal farts, vaginal gas also goes by another name: Queef. But what is it?

Queefing is an involuntary bodily function that occurs when trapped air is released from the vagina. The release of this air is the vaginal fart or queef.

When the air is released, you might hear a sound similar to a fart. However, unlike flatulence, a queef does not emit any odour. Even though there is no odour, the sound of queefing can be embarrassing.

Embarrassing though it may be, it’s also very common. Most of the time, queefing happens because air has become trapped in the vaginal canal during physical movements such as yoga or sex.

Queefing during sex

Different forms of sexual activity can also introduce air into the vagina and create sex noises. The movement of a vibrator or penis in and out of the vagina can also introduce air that quickly becomes trapped. When the object or penis is removed, the gas is released. Oral sex can also introduce air into the vagina.

How to prevent queefing

Most of the time, there’s not much you can do to prevent vaginal gas. Still, certain techniques may help you figure out how to avoid queefing during sex or when exercising.

When you are engaged in sexual activity, try keeping the finger, sex toy, or penis inside your vagina with less in-and-out movement. This keeps air from getting into the vagina as easily. You can try keeping it inside while changing sexual positions as well since this is an opportune time for the air to enter the vaginal canal. Using the right amount of lube may also do the trick.

When doing yoga, strengthening and holding what is called the Mula Bandha or root lock can help. This is done by squeezing your pelvic floor and drawing your muscles up and in. Doing this can help stop air from entering your vagina. You can also avoid the postures that most commonly cause queefing during yoga, such as downward-facing dog and inversions.