The Registrar Generals Department has finalised the move to strike out about 220 institutions from the list of Company Register, beginning October 1, 2021.

This move follows the failure by the companies to update their profile and filing of returns for several years, despite being reminded by the department.

Registrar General, Jemima Oware, told Joy Business that her outfit has reached out to most of these recalcitrant firms and is ready to delete their names.