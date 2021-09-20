Prosecution in the case in which Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministry International, is standing trial has served notice that they are working on amending the charges.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah, together with four others, are standing trial for six counts including threat of death on Patricia Asiedua Koranteng, popularly called Nana Agradaa.

The rest of the accused persons are Mensah Ofori, an associate pastor of Rev. Owusu-Bempah, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, all members of the church, who together were charged with six counts.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them and have since been granted GHC200, 000 bail each with two sureties

While Rev. Owusu-Bempah and Mensah Ofori were charged with two counts of Offensive Conduct Conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death, the remaining three were charged with assault on a public officer.

One other person is at large.

In court on Monday, September 20, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, the prosecutor, informed the Court of Prosecution’s intention to amend their charges.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey, therefore, prayed the court for one week adjournment to enable the Prosecution to amend the charges and the facts of the case.

This was after lawyers for the accused persons, led Gary Nomako Marfo, had earlier prayed the court to adjourn the case to October 25.

ALSO READ:

According to him, following the grant of bail to his clients by the High Court, all the accused persons have met their bail conditions.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah, said the business of the next sitting will determine how long the adjournment will take.

According to her, since the prosecution is saying they want to amend their charges and fact sheet, October 25 is too long.

The judge said should the charges be amended, the plea of the accused persons will have to be retaken, so the case should be adjourned for a shorter date.

The parties after consulting their diaries together with the court adjourned the case to October 5, 2021.

All accused persons were present in court.