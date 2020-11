Official Liquidator, Registrar General, is set to meet customers of eight defunct fund management companies today, November 25, 2020.

This forms part of the process to initiate the government’s bailout packages to some customers of some 54 companies whose licenses the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked.

A statement from the Registrar-General noted the meeting will be held virtually on zoom with customers expected to join with designated time slots and specially created ID’s.

The firms expected at the meeting are Unisecurities Ghana Limited, EM Capital Partners, Heritage Securities Limited and Cambridge Capital Advisors Limited.

RELATED:

Others include QFS Securities Limited, Corporate Hills Investment Limited, Ultimate Trust Fund Limited and SGL Royal Kapita Limited.

Read the details below:

UNISECURITIES(GHANA) LIMITED: 9am -10am. Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

QFS SECURITIES LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

ULTIMATE TRUST FUND LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

HERITAGE SECURITIES LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

CORPORATE HILLS INVESTMENT LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

CAMBRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

SGL ROYAL CAPITAL LIMITED: Link for meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09

Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347