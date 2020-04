The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has cautioned the public against a fraudulent mobile money (momo) number circulating in its name.

According to the outfit, it does not operate any momo account and have not contracted any persons to do so on its behalf for the filing of annual returns.

The Department has, in a statement, cautioned the public against any text message or phone calls demanding money on behalf of the outfit.

Below is the alert issued by the RGD: