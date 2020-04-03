Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, has got people on social media excited after a video of him spending time in the kitchen with his girlfriend, Liha Miller, popped up.

Patapaa and Liha Miller are currently observing a lockdown in Germany and they decided to give us some couple goals from their kitchen.

While inside the kitchen, Liha could be heard telling Patapaa that she had put a lot of pepper in the food she was preparing.

Patapaa, who seemed to want more pepper than what had been put in the food, disputed Liha’s claim.

Expressing his discontent, Patapaa was heard saying: “I don’t hear the pepper.”

Patapaa clearly made a direct translation of the Twi expression for one not feeling the taste of pepper in food.

Watch the video: