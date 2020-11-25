The Queen Mother of Amantin Traditional Area, Nana Serwaa Bonsu, has made an appeal to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Nana Serwaa Bonsu pleaded with her to use her position if sworn into power come January 7, to improve the development of Amantin and its surrounding communities and the livelihood of the residents.

According to her, since the late President Jerry John Rawlings brought electricity, health centre and constructed the road from Ejura through to their town to Yeji in the 90s no other government has added any development and they have been neglected.

She said she is of the conviction that the Jane Naana and John Mahama government can lift the face of the area and continue what the founder of the NDC did.

Nana Bonsu outlined the nature of the market, road network, extension of electricity to the areas and healthcare to mention a few as the major infrastructure the community lacks.

The Queen Mother said this when the running mate of the NDC took her campaign rally to the area on a courtesy call as part of her two-day tour in the Bono East region.

Earlier in the day, she visited Katobator in the Sene West district and Tromoase in the Atebubu-Amantin district to explain the NDC’s ‘People’s Manifesto’ why there is the need to vote for the NDC.

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, responding to the Queen Mother, said development awaits if only they give the mandate to the NDC.

She added that the NDC government is for development and the only government that fulfills its promises.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reminded them of John Mahama’s promise to upgrade the Amantin Health Facility into a hospital status.