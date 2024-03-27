National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed disgust about the remarks made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, regarding the marital status of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He described Chairman Wontumi’s comments as completely unacceptable.

“Chairman Wontumi talks as though there is no elderly person in the NPP leadership to call him to order” he said.

Chairman Wontumi is reported to have said on a Kumasi-based radio station that the Prof Opoku Agyemang is a divorcee and also does not hail from the Central Regions as it is being touted.

Reacting to this on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Asiedu Nketia wondered why nobody in NPP has condemned Wontumi’s unsavory comments.

In his view, the NDC saw no issue with choosing a woman for the position, adding that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang deserved the role based on merit, not solely because of her gender.

The NDC National Chairman said such comments by Wontumi should be condemned in no uncertain terms.

ALSO READ:

2024 elections: You’re not the option, we won’t give it to you – Wontumi…

NDC female MPs slam Wontumi for attacking Prof. Opoku Agyemang

Use internal structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional executives