In obedience to the directive by the National Labour Commission, government and the striking teachers leadership conveyed a meeting to see how to address the six outstanding issues.

However, the meeting which had Employment Minister Baffour Awuah, Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum and leadership of Fair Wages were unable to convince the teachers to call off the strike.

The leadership of the teacher unions leaders came out of the meeting right-lip.

Spokesperson for the government team, Professor Charles Odabo Oppong said government is ready to sit with the teachers as soon as the strike is called off.

