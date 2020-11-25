Some celebrities, who attended the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards, lauded the organisers for putting up an event that will go a long way to celebrate hardworking Disc Jockeys (DJ) across the country.

DJ Vyrusky, the celebrated DJ, who grabbed ‘DJ of the Year’ for the third time, DJ Switch, Bosom Pyung, DJ Switch and VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene commended the organisers, particularly, Hitz FM’s Merqury Quaye for championing the Ghana DJ Awards.

Musicians Dope Nation also formed part of the list of celebrities who had a word to say in the interview with Adom News‘ Sally Boakye Dankwah at the event grounds last weekend.

Watch the video below: