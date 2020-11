Kofi Amoako, popularly known as DJ Vyrusky, was crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards.

The celebrated disc jockey grabbed the top prize for the third time beating

competition from DJ Micsmith, DJ Aroma, and DJ Sly to win the award.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, he thanked all the fans and everyone who have been supporting him.

A Big Thank You to everyone supporting Brand Vyrusky. We won @Ghanadjawards #Believe pic.twitter.com/3C3dyKcYJN — AFRODANCE 🇬🇭 (KREW) (@djvyrusky) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Adom FM’s Papa Bills was also adjudged Record DJ of the Year.

MORE:

The event came off at the Silver Star Tower on Saturday, November 21.

Shatta Wale, Dope Nation, Kuami Eugene and Bosom P-Yung performed on the night.

Check the full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2020 below:

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ

DJ Fiifi (UK)

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR

Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cil

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofetsɔ – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)

DJ Big N (Nigeria)

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bone

SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Toyor

OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lovin Cee