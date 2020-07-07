Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said the public record of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate will affect the party’s chances in the December polls.

She explained that the former Education Minister lost the vote of the ‘female constituency’ when she signed the infamous ‘Montie three’ petition for the release of three NDC communicators who had threatened to ‘rape’ the then Chief Justice Georgina Wood.

“That episode is still fresh on the mind of every woman in this struggle. It was no mean a person than Ghana’s first female Chief Justice who had been attacked by the NDC and there was Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman rising in defense of her party youth who had been convicted for their barbaric actions,” she said.

This single act by the astute professor, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said made her lose all the respect she had for her.

ALSO READ:

“I lost respect for Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang when she signed a petition for the release of people who had threatened to harm her fellow woman who is also Chief Justice,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament said the NDC running mate will struggle to persuade women to support her bid due to the ‘Montie three’ petition gaffe.

“I have nothing against her but I think the Montie 3 petition will affect her,” she added.