Ghanaian hiplife musician, Jerry Johnson Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, has broken his silence after he was reported to be at a rehabilitation centre.

The musician, who has assured fans of a comeback soon, said he was progressively recovering from his manic depressive illness.

“I’m grateful to Ghanaians and my family. I can assure all that I am working on myself and I know I will be back soon.

“I have begun working on my new EP and as you can see, while sticking to my medications,” he hinted.

This comes after musician-turned-pastor, Lord Kenya pledged to take care of his sick brother, Kwadee by getting him checked into a rehabilitation centre where he is recovering from his sickness.

However, his family reportedly issued a caution to the pastor to refrain from helping him otherwise he would face the law.

Speaking in an interview with online news portal, MyNewsGh.com during a visit at his private residence in Kumasi, he indicated support from his family and friends is helping in his recovery.

“I am at peace with my family and for a long time in about 20 years, I have been able to live under the same roof with my parents in a hearty and comfy conversation.

“Although I’m not there yet, I know I will soon fully recover with the support I’m receiving from my family and the music industry. They didn’t wait for me to pass on before showing me this love,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added reading and watching events happening in the media space and the commentaries about him have also been helpful and fulfilling.