One of the evicted contestants of Adom TV’s popular The Big Talent Show is set to partake in an epic comeback as the competition reaches its peak.

The show, which kick-started on Sunday, October 3, has seen the 12 initial contestants reduce to just five champions.

Seven talents have been axed in the 10 weeks the show has been running on Sunday evenings, 8:30 pm prompt. But, Adom TV is set to bring one talent back to stand a chance of competing in the grand finale.

Will it be the Wonder Wonder star Short Prophet or the dancing gospel songstress Martha? Bie Gya is also poised to return on screens to shake what her ‘mama gave her’.

Will Fred’s ‘Sankofa’ dance moves earn him the enviable slot or will either Paul Gee and King Solomon who were evicted on the same night emerge victorious?

Tapoli, who is the most recent evictee, is yearning to walk back on stage fully energised, but the decision lies with you, our cherished viewer.

All that is required is voting for your preferred contestant by texting their special number to the shortcode *713*208#.

The lucky contestant to pull off will join Faith Power, Shatta Wifi, Size Two, C-Nortey and Nana Yaw to continue amazing Ghanaians for the remaining three weeks before the competition comes to a memorable end.

Watch the video below: