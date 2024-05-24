Legendary hiplife artiste, Okomfour Kwadee, has expressed his gratitude to his colleagues Stonebwoy, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi for their support during his struggles with mental health.

The renowned musician said these artists regulalry checks on him and have been very helpful and caring.

Kwadee revealed that initially, Kojo Antwi, Nana Finn, Stonebwoy, and Amakye Dede had been in constant touch with him through Da’Hammer, who has been a steadfast companion throughout his rehabilitation.

However, after being informed of his situation and location by Da’Hammer, he said his colleagues reach out to him personally.

According to him, not only did they constantly check up, they provide him the needed support to bring his mental health in check.

Kwadee said he had built relationships with these artistes, which has made it very easy for them to relate to his struggles.

The legend praised their consistent concern and assistance, acknowledging the positive impact they have had on his recovery.

Kwadee further appealed for support from more industry stakeholders for full recovery.

