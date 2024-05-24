Awutu Senya East New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives have accused executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of transporting and registering over 200 foreigners from Niger in the ongoing limited registration.

The NPP constituency executives alleged that the NDC is camping the Niger nationals and registering them in phases.

In an interview with Adom News, Awutu Senya East NPP Deputy Constituency Secretary, Eric Amoako said they have challenged majority of them and will make sure that those people will not get their voter ID cards.

He also said they will not allow foreigners to elect the President and Member of Parliament for the people of Kasoa.

Also, Awutu Senya West Constituency Research Officer, Gideon Luther Amoabeng, also cautioned foreigners to stay away from Kasoa to avoid violence.

However, Awutu Senya East NDC Communications Officer, Delali Sewopkor denied the allegations leveled against them.

