Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has announced plans for his next major film project, titled “Journey to Africa.”

This new movie is set to surpass the scale and ambition of his current film, “A Country Called Ghana.”

In an exciting development, Lilwin revealed that the cast will include top actors from the United States of America (USA) and South Africa to bring an international flair to the production.

He is also planning to feature three prominent actors or actresses from Nigeria, with names like Mercy Johnson and Ini Edo already confirmed.

Lilwin also disclosed that, he is in advanced talks with these foreign actors, who have shown enthusiasm and agreed to collaborate on the project.

Additionally, the film will showcase the talents of several renowned Ghanaian movie stars, including Van Vicker, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, and Martha Ankomah.

This star-studded lineup promises to make “Journey to Africa” a memorable cinematic event.

LilWin aims to elevate the African film industry on a global stage.

