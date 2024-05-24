Thursday’s torrential downpour wreaked havoc in many regions including Apam-Mumford in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

As the floodwaters took over the community, a woman and her baby were trapped in their home.

Her screams for help attracted some passersby who rushed to help.

It took the effort of many people to break her door to rescue the woman and her baby.

Some eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and heart-wrenching due to the water level.

The residents are, therefore calling on the appropriate authorities to pay attention to flood prone areas in the town for the needed emergency response

ALSO SEE