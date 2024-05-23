Three people have been killed with others injured in an accident at Anyinasusu in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

It involved a Yutong bus traveling from Kumasi to Gaaru and a Rhino vehicle.

The Assemblyman for Anyinasusu, Ibrahim Yogo, who confirmed the incident to the media said the three people died on the spot.

Mr Yogo attributed the accident to the absence of speed bumps on the road.

“The speeding bus embarked on an overtaking colliding with the truck which was carrying mangoes at the time. The three victims were discovered dead during a rescue mission, while the others survived with various degrees of injury. They are currently receiving treatment at the St. Patrick’s Government Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital for preservation and identification”, Yogo narrated.

“The accident occurred in a neighbouring town close to my electoral area. Our road in recent times has now become a death trap due to a lack of speed rumps and so, we plead with authorities to build speed rumps on the adjoining communities to avoid such crashes”, he stated.

ALSO READ: