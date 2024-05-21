The victims of the accident involving President Nana Akufo-Addo’s convoy have been named.

They have been identified as ASP Yaw Baah, Corporal Janet Boadu, Flight Sergeant Pannah Martina, Richard Yeboah and Kwasi Atta.

The accident occurred on Sunday at the Bunso Junction in the Eastern region.

The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser died on the spot, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury.

The vehicle was reportedly crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in the crash.

However, a Police situational report has revealed the driver, now deceased, Kwesi Atta overtook a tanker truck and unfortunately collided head-on with a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GE 2985-15 driven by Richard Yeboah.

ALSO READ: