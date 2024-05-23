Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of one Alberta Armah Hagan and her two daughters in their apartment at Net Link Estate in Kasoa.

The suspect, who is reportedly the deceased’s boyfriend, is believed to have committed the heinous crime over a dispute involving mobile money transfers.

Madam Alberta allegedly lodged a complaint with the police recently , accusing her boyfriend of illicitly transferred GH¢20,000 sent by her ex-husband in the US for their daughters.

Investigators believe that in a bid to avoid facing the consequences of this report, the suspect chose to kill Alberta and her daughters.

Madam Alberta and her daughters were discovered dead with multiple stab wounds.

The gruesome attack also left two of Alberta’s other children, aged 9 months and 6 years, with severe injuries.

The 6-year-old boy is currently in critical condition under police protection in the hospital, while the 9-month-old infant is also receiving medical care.

The Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, working to uncover the full extent of the crime and any additional motives behind the attack.

READ ALSO