Ghanaian musicians Medikal and D Black have buried the hatchet following a misunderstanding sparked by a video showing D Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui, Medikal’s ex-wife.

Addressing the issue, D Black expressed his wish that Medikal had reached out to him privately instead of publicly dissing him on social media.

He clarified that he had no malicious intentions and was unaware of the divorce at the time.

Detailing the incident, D Black revealed that Fella Makafui, accompanied by a group of 20 people, approached him during a cigar party at his club and requested him to light her cigar. After fulfilling her request, she promptly left, leaving D Black to himself.

Medikal, on the other hand, confessed that the video prompted him to announce his divorce as he wanted to avoid inquiries about Fella’s whereabouts. He explained that his reaction on social media was impulsive and reflected his emotions at the time.

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, both artistes extended apologies to each other and embraced, putting an end to their disagreement.

They also shared a moment of laughter, reminiscing about the playful jabs they exchanged in their songs during the heated period.

The host, Bola Ray, commended their reconciliation and encouraged them to maintain harmony going forward, urging them to continue on the path of peace.

Watch the video D Black smoking the peace pipe with Medikal below:

🚨🇬🇭Breaking: Medikal and D-Black quash beef amid Fella Makafui controversy. @Medikalbyk says he wasn’t comfortable with how @DBLACKGH vibed with Fella at his bar on a certain occasion as it flew in the face of the ‘Gee-code’. D-Black apologized, explained the circumstance, and… pic.twitter.com/nsybgvtJQz — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) May 23, 2024

MORE: