Ghanaian record label, RuffTown Records, has made waves with the announcement of their newest signee, Baba Tundey, marking the label’s first venture into male artist management.

Baba Tundey, recognized as a rising star in the industry, gained attention with his hit single ‘Anastasia’, featuring Asakaa rapper Jay Bahd, showcasing his promising talent and potential for the future.

The label introduced Baba Tundey with a music video for his popular single, ‘Last Born (Remix)’, featuring Holyrina.

The CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet, shared the news of the signing on Instagram, receiving positive feedback from fans.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Baba Tundey’s signing coincides with Wendy Shay’s surprising revelation regarding her future with RuffTown Records.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, recently sparked speculation among her fans with a social media post hinting at changes in her career direction.

In her post, Wendy Shay unveiled plans for the release of her upcoming music video, ‘Who Cares’, but surprised her followers by revealing that it would not be available on Rufftown Records’ channels, the label she has been associated with.

Instead, Wendy Shay expressed her intention to embark on a new journey, hinting at the creation of exclusive channels for her music content.

In a tweet addressed to her fan base, she wrote, “SHAYGANG, my new video will not be on Rufftown Records Channel. Follow me as I embark on a new journey and subscribe to my new YouTube account.”

While Wendy Shay’s departure from Rufftown Records after six years as the label’s flagship artist raises questions about her contractual status, she has yet to make an official announcement regarding changes in her management.

