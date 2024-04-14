Songstress Wendy Shay has taken to her social media platforms to seek help after her iPhone 14 Pro Max went missing following an energetic performance.

The phone, adorned with a customized Enigma cover, went missing at Duayaw Nkwanta community center, where she hosted her Live In Concert.

Wendy Shay expressed hope that the missing phone was misplaced rather than stolen amidst the excitement of the event.

She issued a plea to the community for assistance, urging anyone who may have come across the device to contact her.

Despite promised a reward for its safe return, hours passed with no sign of the missing phone.

Wendy Shay took to social media once more, affirming her determination to locate her prized possession at all cost.

