Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, was left speechless when asked in an interview to mention five top Ghanaian musicians whose crafts she appreciates.

In an interview on Accra FM where she had gone to promote her latest song, Wendy opined that collectively, Ghanaian music is struggling to meet international standards.

However, she stated that individually, some artistes have contributed their quota to make the industry vibrant.

Asked to mention just 5 of such top artistes and songs currently dominating the airwaves, Wendy was left biting her tongue.

This, she said is because music topping trends and charts are just monetary investments, and not a measure of hard work.

Wendy elaborated that it takes money, influence and connections to top charts, hence using that criteria to select top artistes is flawed.

Nonetheless, she subtly hinted that she enjoys Safo Newman’s song.

Wendy Shay is also impressed with the talents of the new crop of artistes striving to reach the top.