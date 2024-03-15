Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, has called for concerted efforts to support victims of the Israel-Gaza conflict, particularly women affected by the events of October 2023.

During a press conference at her residence in Accra on March 14, 2024, Ambassador Sufa highlighted the urgency of addressing sexual violence collaboratively.

“This is a great moment to distribute the information on sexual violence. It’s important for any person to be aware of the sexual violence that took place. This is not political bias. It’s a matter of being on either side of the conflict. It’s morally wrong.

“I believe that continents that have had their fair share of war crimes, countries like Ghana and other African countries can relate to our plight. These atrocities of October 7, 2023, I believe there will be change.”

Ambassador Sufa noted that, Israel has been actively engaging with international partners and organizations to combat sexual violence.

“Yes, we have been reaching out to the relevant UN agencies, and relevant international women’s organizations. Unfortunately, we have received no response whatsoever. We were extremely disappointed that there was no such response by international communities.

“Yet three weeks ago, we had a visit from the special representative of the secretary general of sexual violence and conflict in the person of Pramela Parten, who submitted a report to the secretary-general.”

Ambassador Sufa called for global recognition of the trauma inflicted by Hamas and the suffering endured by the victims, labeling Hamas as a terrorist organization acknowledged by numerous countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

