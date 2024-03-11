Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has responded to the backlash after donating cash to K.K Kabobo on camera.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Wendy Shay explained that, while she frequently engages in charitable acts off-camera, her decision to donate to K.K Kabobo in a publicized manner was aimed at raising awareness about his plight.

She emphasized that, her gesture was not merely about the donation but to draw attention on the urgent need for assistance.

“I do a lot of donations off-camera and give back to society. This particular gesture was different because I was actually calling people to come to his aid. I wanted to show people the actual situation so they would come forth with help” the musician explained.

Wendy Shay’s donation of GHS10,000 was intended to support K.K Kabobo’s treatment for liver disease, a cause she felt compelled to support publicly in the hopes of inspiring others to contribute.

Despite the controversy, Wendy Shay remains committed to her philanthropic endeavors and continues to advocate for K.K Kabobo.

Watch video below:



