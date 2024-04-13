The family of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, has announced his burial date.

According to the family, the beloved actor will be laid to rest in his hometown of Amuri in Enugu State.

Before his demise, Mr. Ibu faced health challenges that led to the amputation of his leg a few months ago.

In a statement jointly issued by Ibu’s brother, Elder Sunday Okafor, it was expressed that the late actor would receive a hero’s burial.

“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honor the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness. We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024. Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon,” the statement read.

The burial ceremony is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, June 25th with a high-profile novelty match, followed by “Mr. Ibu’s Night” on Wednesday, June 26th, featuring a candlelight procession and live entertainment.

On June 27th, a Christian wake will be held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West, leading up to the funeral service on June 28th.

The 5-day event will conclude on Sunday, June 30th, with a church Thanksgiving ceremony, welcoming family members, friends, and well-wishers to commemorate the life of the late actor.

