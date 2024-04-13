Controversial actor, Oboy Siki has taken the internet by storm when photos of his new hairstyle dropped online.

In a different move, he chose to celebrate amidst graves, citing a fear of his impending demise later this year.

In a recent video circulating online, Oboy Siki appeared in attire reminiscent of Maggi seasoning, though any connection to the brand remains uncertain.

Fans quickly noticed his vibrant yellow hair, coordinating with his Maggi-inspired outfit.

This latest stunt follows Oboy Siki’s declaration to indulge in sinful acts throughout the year, abandoning any notion of goodness.

Beyond his acting career, he is notorious for engaging in public disputes with fellow actors.

