Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee was spotted attending a service at Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s Believers Worship Center.

Kwadee, whose real name is Jerry Anaba, has been battling mental health issues for several years.

His mother recently made headlines by asserting that no rehabilitation or medication could restore her son’s health except for the blessings of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Inspired by her faith, Kwadee and his mother joined the congregation to listen to the Prophet’s sermon and seek spiritual intervention for his recovery.

This visit comes on the heels of a miraculous healing of actor Lil Win, who recently recovered from a broken neck at the same church.

Lil Win was involved in a severe car accident last month and had been wearing a neck brace.

Yesterday, during a service led by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, Lil Win reportedly received a miraculous healing, removing his neck brace and declaring himself whole again in front of an elated congregation.