Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has become the seventh woman to be Vice-Presidential candidate since the beginning of the 4th Republic.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was confirmed on Monday, July 6, 2020, by the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress as running mate of Mr Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.

She adds to the list of six others in Ghana’s history.

Naa Afarley Sackeyfio, an English professor from the National Independence Party partnered Rev Dr Kwabena Darko in 1992.

Also, Petra Amegashie from the People’s National Convention partnered Dr Edward Mahama in 2008.

Nana Frimponmaa from the Convention People’s Party partnered Dr Abu Sakara in 2012.

With more efforts to promote women’s empowerment, late Eva Lokko from the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) partnered Dr Nduom in 2012, while Brigitte Dzogbenuku from the PPP partnered Dr Nduom in 2016.

Patricia Ameku was running mate in 2008 for the DFP presidential candidate Emmanuel Ansah Antwi.

Helen Matervi run with Dr Hassan Ayariga in 2012.

And now, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, with Mr Mahama.

She was also a Minister of Education under the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC Government.