Former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says she is honoured to have been named running mate to President John Mahama for the 2020 general election.

In her acceptance statement, copied to Adomonline.com, she said she was humbled by the overwhelming endorsement of her candidature by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress and will work for victory in the December general election.

“I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God,” she said.

