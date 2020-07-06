The Economic Fighters League is asking the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The former minister was forced to resign in response to public outrage after he admitted to breaching the safety measures after testing positive for the disease and was supposed to self-isolate.

Aside his resignation, he is yet to be penalized for breaching the safety protocols as stipulated in the Imposition of Restrictions Act, EI 64.

This has sparked anger in a section of the public who believe the Tema West MP should be made to face the law just like others.

The League agrees and is pushing for that to be done especially after its leader, Ernesto Yeboah was arrested and is currently undergoing processes for prosecution after organisaing a vigil in honour of George Floyd who was killed by police in the United States of America (USA).

In a statement copied to Joynews, Head of Communications Command for the League said Mr Ahenkorah by his act endangered the lives of Ghanaians.

“Mr. Ahenkora breached all Covid-19 protocols of self-isolating by joining the recent registration of voters register in his constituency, Tema west. It will be recalled that some Ghanaians have been prosecuted and jailed for similar breaches while others including the Commander in Chief (CiC) of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah are facing trial for alleged breaches of Covid-19 related protocols and laws.

“It is therefore fair that this popular incidents of violations and breaches of Covid-19 protocols by a known public leader who is infected is dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

