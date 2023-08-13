Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has reiterated that he stands by his actions of snatching ballot papers during the vote counting for the speakership elections on January 7, 2021.

That day, the legislator during a very chaotic sitting to elect a Speaker, bolted with a set of ballot sheets as part of plans to prevent NDC’s Alban Bagbin from becoming Speaker.

But his plans failed as he was chased down by colleagues on the other side. His actions were widely condemned by the populace and civil society as violent, infantile and undemocratic.

He recounted his projection that if Mr Bagbin emerged victorious in the elections, it would have presented considerable challenges for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of policy development.

Mr Ahenkorah stated that his predictions have come to pass, with the NPP now encountering robust opposition within the parliament.

He revealed that many of his fellow party members who had initially criticised his actions have now reconsidered their perspective.

“A lot of my colleagues did not understand why I snatched the ballots but today they turn to hail me. A lot of them say if they knew that things were going to be so tough in parliament as we experience today, what happened to you would have happened to you. A whole party, NDC parliamentarians mostly oppose our policies in parliament with the support of the Speaker of Parliament. How is that possible?” he said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

The MP disclosed that his decision to seize the ballot papers was a result of his unwavering devotion, dedication, and loyalty to the NPP.

“So what happened there was my dedication and commitment to NPP and my loyalty. Even though I don’t think I’m going to do it again, I don’t regret doing it,” the legislator added.

