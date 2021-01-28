Estranged lover of Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, has ‘found love’ in a top Ghanaian executive years after staying single.

Shatta Michy, who revealed she has mastered the act of singleness, confessed if she was confronted with the choice of a Ghanaian politician, it would be Carlos Ahenkorah.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, she elaborated, won her heart with his speed in intervening in the Speaker of Parliament election on January 7.

Carlos Ahenkorah, Former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry

Mr Ahenkorah topped trends for snatching ballot sheets from the Chamber during the voting process before they were retrieved by security personnel and opposition lawmakers.

She said for that singular act, she is forced to believe Mr Ahenkorah is sharp.

READ ALSO

That notwithstanding, Shatta Michy, has vowed never to date a celebrity because of her bitter-sweet experience with her baby daddy.

She made the revelation in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.



