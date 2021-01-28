Travellers arriving into the United Kingdom (UK) from countries deemed high-risk because of coronavirus will need to spend their isolation in ‘quarantine hotels’, the government has announced.

Travellers will be met at the airport and transported to ‘government provided accommodation’ which will include hotels.

However, the new quarantine hotels won’t be mandatory for all UK arrivals – just those who are travelling back from the 30 countries.

This will run alongside other rules for UK arrivals such as being required to take a Covid-19 test 72 hours before departure with proof of a negative result.

It’s worth noting that regardless of which destination someone has travelled from, UK arrivals need to quarantine. Travel corridors have been temporarily suspended, which means anyone arriving into the UK will need to quarantine for 10 days.

However, if they’re arriving from a destination not on the ‘quarantine hotel list’, they’ll be asked to confirm the address of where they will be self-isolating.

Check out the full list below:

Full list of countries included in ‘quarantine hotels’ policy:

