Musician Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid, is set to marry his girlfriend, Annabell Nyamekye Twum.

The strictly by invitation ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 28, 2021 at Coastal Estate on the Spintex Road in Accra.

Miss Twum and the Ekikime hitmaker have dated for sometime now and they have decided to take their relationship to another level.

She is a Canada-based Ghanaian musician with Bellaa Tee as her stage name.